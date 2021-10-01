Bobby Fish recently spoke with Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he opened up on working the Opera Cup tournament in Major League Wrestling. It takes place the upcoming MLW Fightland event live on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and airing nationally on a later date.

“I specifically wanted to do the Opera Cup. The level of talent in it is amazing. It caters, I think, very much to a style that I’m very familiar with, and I’m looking forward to mixing it up with everybody in MLW and in the Opera Cup.”

