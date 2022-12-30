Former WWE/AEW star Bobby Fish was the guest on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast with Lars Frederiksen of Rancid and Dennis Ferrell, where he talked about a wide range of topics.

During it, he discussed his love for the WarGames matches. He was part of several of those matches as part of Undisputed ERA alongside Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Adam Cole. He worked four consecutive NXT: TakeOver WarGames main events from 2017 to 2020 and went 2-2.