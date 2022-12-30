Former WWE/AEW star Bobby Fish was the guest on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast with Lars Frederiksen of Rancid and Dennis Ferrell, where he talked about a wide range of topics.
During it, he discussed his love for the WarGames matches. He was part of several of those matches as part of Undisputed ERA alongside Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Adam Cole. He worked four consecutive NXT: TakeOver WarGames main events from 2017 to 2020 and went 2-2.
“I’m proud of the war games matches we did. We were the first, coming back for this generation over the next; none of us knew what the fuck we were doing during that first one. I felt like we got something halfway decent, and we got better with each one, and each one had a little more story to it. The fourth was very story heavy with Pat McAfee and Cole. I feel like we had the opportunity to learn from mistakes, get better at it, plan better things, be a little more strategic, without losing the organic feel of classic pro wrestling.” Fish said.