Veteran pro wrestler Bobby Fish is officially a free agent once again.

It was reported on Wednesday night that Fish’s contract was expected to expire soon as the company was not renewing the deal. In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that Fish’s AEW contract officially expired on Wednesday, August 31. Fish is now a free agent.

Fish last appeared on AEW TV for the August 3 edition of Dynamite, when The Undisputed Elite returned. Fish, Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly turned on The Young Bucks to seemingly launch some sort of feud, but they have not been seen since then. Fish spent some time on the shelf earlier this summer with an ankle injury following his June 17 Rampage loss to Darby Allin, but he returned to the ring with a win over Blake Li at the July 13 tapings for Dark: Elevation, which aired on the July 18 episode.

After being released by WWE on August 6, 2021 along with other budget cuts, Fish worked the debut event for Battleground Championship Wrestling and then worked the MLW Fightland tapings on October 2. He defeated Lee Moriarty in the opening round of the Opera Cup Tournament, but then lost to winner and MLW National Openweight Champion Davey Richards in the semi-finals. Fish then made his AEW debut on the October 6, 2021 edition of Dynamite, where he unsuccessfully challenged then-AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. It was announced later that night how Fish had signed a contract with AEW. He then reunited with Cole in November, and O’Reilly in December following their WWE departures and AEW debuts. Fish and O’Reilly officially returned to tag team competition as reDRagon, but failed to capture the AEW World Tag Team Titles at Revolution in March and on the April 13 Dynamite.

You can click here for Fish’s new comments on how he recently had a backstage altercation with AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood. You can click here for his recent comments praising WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H, and how he would go to war for him. Fish also recently discussed how he’s been presented in AEW at this link.

Fish is currently scheduled to host a wrestling seminar for Black Label Pro on Saturday, September 24 in Crown Point, IN. You can e-mail [email protected] for more information.

There’s no word yet on what this means for Cole and O’Reilly in AEW, who are both still on the shelf with injuries. There’s also no word yet on what Fish has planned for the future, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.