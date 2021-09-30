Pro-wrestling star and former member of the Undisputed Era Bobby Fish recently spoke with Busted Open Radio to discuss his upcoming TNT title matchup against Sammy Guevara, who defeated Miro on last night’s Dynamite to begin his first reign with the championship. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thinks the TNT championship would pair well with his mustache:

I’m at home watching AEW, just like everybody else, and I see this thing go down and I’m thinking, ‘Fortune favors the bold.’ That title and this mustache would look pretty fantastic together. I can either sit on my hands and do nothing or I can put my name in the ring, so to speak, and see what happens. That’s what I did.

Says he feels like he was ready for a fresh coat of paint in his career:

I feel like I was ready in my career for a ‘fresh coat of paint,’ so to speak and here we are. It wasn’t orchestrated and I didn’t seek it out. Things feel into place and it happened. I have this new lease on my wrestling life and I can’t wait to go at this thing guns blazing.

