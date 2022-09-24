Veteran pro wrestler Bobby Fish made his surprise debut for Impact Wrestling at tonight’s Victory Road special from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN.

Fish came to the ring for a promo and commented on how he’s surprised to be a lightning rod of controversy as of late. Fish said he was just a guy who did his job well, but now after 20 years, he did not come to Impact for the bullshit.

Fish declared that Impact cannot fire him because he doesn’t work for the company, but he has kept his eyes on the Impact locker room, and he’s here for the competition.

Fish was then confronted by Raj Singh and Mahabali Shera. The segment ended with Fish delivering a kick to Shera, then a suplex, kick and a heel hook to Singh before the heels retreated.

Fish, who turns 46 next month, left AEW at the end of August after his one-year contract was not renewed by the company. Fish is taking indie bookings for matches and seminars, but has wrestled just one match since leaving AEW, and that was a win over Yuya Uemura at DEFY’s Doomsayers event on August 20.

There’s no word yet on if Fish has inked a contract with Impact, or how long he plans on working for the company, but we will keep you updated.

Below are videos of Fish’s Impact debut at Victory Road:

