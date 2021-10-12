During his interview with All Real Wrestling Podcast, Bobby Fish spoke on Roderick Strong being added to the Undisputed Era. Here’s what he had to say:

I don’t think there’s anybody else in the company who could have joined the group. Honestly, looking back, when they decided they wanted to give us a fourth, I don’t know if it was completely just a reaction to my ACL injury, or if there was a plan for that prior, I don’t know. The timing was literally right after I tore my ACL and we weren’t gonna say no but if our opinion was asked and they were to have said to us, ‘Hey, is there anybody in the company that you would [want in the group]’ Roddy would have been the unanimous choice so for them to launch [Roderick as a fourth member]…

