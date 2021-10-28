During his interview with PWInsider, Bobby Fish spoke on being the new guy in the AEW locker room. Here’s what he had to say:

I think pro wrestling is one of those industries where it’s never goodbye forever. So there’s always faces that you get accustomed to seeing daily, monthly, weekly, and then you’ll go a few years and not see them because you’ve veered in a different direction. But those paths always seem to cross again down the road. So I feel like that’s really what I’ve walked into at AEW and then there’s obviously the new faces as well, but it’s all good. I’m up for all of it, to be honest.