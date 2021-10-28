During his interview with PWInsider, Bobby Fish spoke on some of the wrestlers that he’s looking forward to facing in AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

You brought up Lee. I will bring up Sammy Guevara. I really, really can’t state enough how much I enjoyed both of those matches. And the younger talent like this, that’s the lifeblood of this industry. And I look forward to mixing it up with numerous members of the AEW roster that fit that bill. I’m really looking forward to those opportunities. I can’t say enough how much I enjoyed [inaudible 00:17:44] and Sammy, both super talented guys who I say wise beyond their years in some ways too, which is a nice thing to see. Just super talented guys.