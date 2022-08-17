AEW star Bobby Fish recently participated in a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, which saw the reDRagon member answer a number of different industry questions, including his thoughts on the great Colt Cabana and whether he would be interested in challenging for the ROH tag team titles with Kyle O’Reilly. Highlights from the interview are below.

On Colt Cabana:

Colt’s a great guy. Cares about the boys, great guy. Some people don’t think so. He’s a good dude. He’s got his lane [as a wrestler] but he kills his f*cking lane and then from a marketing standpoint, I mean he’s one of the OGs of making it work, like being an independent guy and knocking it out of the park. If anybody coming up doesn’t respect what he’s done — he was the first wrestling podcast. And he’s got an ability — he’s unique as f*ck. He’s very, very unique. There’s nobody, there’s no — and he’s an OG. He didn’t really replicate somebody else, even though he does the Dusty [Rhodes] elbow and stuff but like — or the ‘Bionic Elbow’ — but he’s an OG. He’s an original.

Whether he is interested in challenging for the ROH tag titles:

Yeah, I don’t see why not [Fish responded to the question of if he’s interested in going after ROH Tag Titles]. I think FTR has them right now and if they end up back on The Briscoes, that would be another reunion I would love to cue up. We haven’t wrestled The Briscoes in a long, long time but that’d be a great one.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)