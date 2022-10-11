Pro-wrestling star Bobby Fish, who is currently working with IMPACT, recently spoke with Tommy Dreamer on his House of Hardcore podcast about a number of different topics, which included the former world champion revealing how much he made during his contract with ROH.

Reveals how much he made with his first ROH contract:

I’ll be honest, I think my first contract with them [Ring of Honor] and I don’t wanna blow up spots here but I think was $40 grand a year but I was blown away by the fact that like, wait a second, you mean you can get a wage that pays you — it’s not per appearance? That can happen in pro wrestling? Like wait a second and that was the realization of like, wow, I guess I can maybe make a living doing this.

How Paul Heyman told him and the Undisputed Era that they all have a role to play:

[Paul] Heyman actually came in and had just talked to us [Undisputed ERA] about some stuff and one of the things he mentioned was like, ‘You have a role and you guys are great in this group and you’re great individually and the key is gonna be highlighting the differences between each of you’ and so I’m looking at that going, all right, well if Adam’s kind of the mouthpiece, I know I can talk, I can know I can blow but why am I gonna compete with that when I can be something else? And Kyle [O’Reilly] can be something else and then eventually Roddy [Strong] came in and so, I was playing my role and my role wasn’t — okay, so I’m in Top Gun. Well no, Tom Cruise isn’t Maverick, I’m Maverick. No. You’re the one signing my check. I’ll be the best of what you want from me that I can give you so I kind of parked a lot of that stuff and I did. I purposely was quiet and added color here and there and I think because fans, new fans — the turnover is there — they saw a guy doing the new version and they weren’t privy to the stuff I did before that and the fact that I can talk and I don’t get tongue tied and I mean for crying out loud, I was an English major. So I’m not saying I’m smarter than anybody else. Christ, I’m definitely dumber. I’m dumber than my wife for sure. She corrects me all day long. But, yeah, I think that that’s what happened and then people forgot that, oh, he can talk.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)