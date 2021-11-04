During his recent interview on the AEW Unrestricted podcast Bobby Fish spoke about potentially becoming an agent for the promotion once his in-ring career is over, as well as sharing stories of times he used to travel with Bryan Danielson in Japan for Pro Wrestling NOAH. Highlights from the interview are below.

On potentially becoming an agent for AEW:

I’m interested in anything that AEW might be interested in me for. If there’s something that maybe I don’t necessarily see for myself that they see, I’m open to any and all suggestions. I do see coaching or producing or something in the future if that possibility presents itself, I’m certainly open to it. I mean I think that’s an opportunity that excites me as well. We got so much young talent here, I think it’s the progression in and of itself is exciting to me. To be able to pass on some of what I learned that I haven’t forgotten.

Recalls traveling with Bryan Danielson during their days at Pro Wrestling NOAH:

Man, it’s been like ten years or more since Bryan [Danielson] and I had a match. Always been a fan. We traveled when I was very young in the industry working for Pro Wrestling NOAH, Bryan and I traveled together a bit in Japan where when you’re traveling there in particular with people, you kind of tend to bond a little bit more I wanna say because it’s so isolating. Bryan and I always got along and it was just this kind of weird chemistry, then we ended up crossing paths on the indies with a company called EVOLVE. Like I said, maybe more than ten years ago. We were very different performers then but, obviously some things are still similar and the same and man was I looking forward to that when I saw that it was announced. I couldn’t be happier with the way things went. So much so that like, I wanna run it back because Bryan’s 2-0 on me right now and that doesn’t sit well. That doesn’t sit well.

Says he has been enjoying working as a singles wrestler:

I love them both [wrestling as a singles and as a tag team]. Whichever one you’re doing at that time, you get accustomed to and then you almost forget, at least for me, you almost forget what it’s like to do the other one so you start to think like, ‘Oh, this is what I do and I can’t see myself being other than this.’ But then, like I’ll say now, I’ll put myself three weeks in or however long it’s been with AEW and I’ve done nothing but singles and I couldn’t be enjoying it more and I love the fact that I’m able to bring forth more of myself and I don’t have to shoehorn it in because I have to bring more of myself or else the plate isn’t full, where when I was teaming, whether it was reDRagon or The Undisputed ERA and there was four of us, I was being asked to give less of myself. When you saw a little bit less than what I’m bringing now, it’s not because it wasn’t there or it went away, it’s because that wasn’t my role. I was fitting my role and now my role is to work as a singles competitor so you’re getting all of it.

