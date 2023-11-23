Bobby Fish weighs in on the career of The Icon, Sting.

The former WWE, ROH, TNA, and AEW alumni spoke about the Hall of Famer during a recent interview with Wrestling News. Fish begins by saying that Sting’s career is incredible, and that he was grateful he got to share a locker room with him during his brief run in AEW.

Sting, what an incredible career. For him to still be doing some of the stuff that he’s doing, and then to meet him, you hear people say all the time, ‘Don’t meet your heroes.’ He for one, when I was with AEW and I was fortunate enough to share a locker room with the man and another surreal thing was, I got to bump for him.

Fish later discusses Sting’s pairing with former two-time TNT Champion Darby Allin, a pairing that he believes is one of the best things AEW has done since they launched back in 2019.

What they did with him and Darby, and what they have done, I think is one of the best things to come of that company so far. I think every move’s really been done well, and it’s a credit to everybody there, and it’s a credit to Steve himself, Sting. He kind of transcends time in that way, and he was the ultimate cool babyface at that time. You just couldn’t be cooler than Sting at that time. I can’t say enough positives about the man that I was able to converse with personally a few times, and then professionally, it’s just lights out. I’m not sure you can do any better,

Sting will be wrestling his retirement match at Revolution 2024. You can check out Fish’s full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)