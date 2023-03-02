Bobby Fish says that there were plans for the Undisputed Era to have a run on the WWE main roster.

The former multi-time tag champion addressed this topic during a recent Q&A on the Going Broadway podcast. Check out his full thoughts in the highlights below.

Reveals that there were conversations for Undisputed Era to join the WWE main roster

Yeah, there definitely were conversations (about Undisputed ERA going to WWE’s main roster). We went up to Raw and SmackDown. I don’t remember exactly the time frame of it but it was that one year Kyle (O’Reilly) and I wrestled. Was it (Survivor Series)?… I know on SmackDown, we came up and we jumped FTR and Roddy (Strong) and (Adam) Cole jumped The New Day. We did a thing on Raw with Hunter, which again, another moment that was just surreal.

Says it was a plan they were going to revisit but they never got there:

So yeah, there was definitely talk and thought of it but nothing really panned out and it was always something that was gonna be revisited so I just think, you know, like a lot of things in wrestling, we just didn’t get there.

