Bobby Fish was on this week’s AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are some highlights:

How Tony Khan sold him on the idea of joining AEW:

“Probably the fact that I didn’t feel like he was trying to sell it to me. He has such confidence and he’s such a fan of wrestling. You can feel that in the conversation. He’s excited. He’s motivated. He’s in a hurry. It was infectious. I had heard good things prior to the conversation, but it was all of those things I was expecting or suspecting seemed to be there, and it was quick, but it was genuine. I think that’s what probably sealed it for me.”

Having the same ring entrance music in AEW as he had in ROH:

“It was a little bit of circumstance, maybe serendipitous in a way. I got really accustomed to that song and where I was. It was time for new music. Parting with that was difficult because I was just so accustomed to it. Obviously, I became accustomed to what we were doing there as well. When I knew this was coming up, I loved and continue to love Adam Cole’s new music. It’s so good. That being said, I was like, ‘I don’t know. Do I get new music? What’s it going to be? Blah, blah, blah.’ Anyway, to think then that Jeff Jones actually was his suggestion. I hadn’t listened to it in a while, but I do remember loving it. It just made sense, so we did it. As soon as the first chord ripped, it felt like, oh yes. It felt like putting on a good pair of jeans.”

