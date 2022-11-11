In his Impact Wrestling debut, Bobby Fish didn’t receive a warm reception from the fans Fish discussed the negative crowd response to his company debut at Impact Victory Road on the most recent episode of his Undisputed Podcast.
On the Impact Wrestling broadcast from October 12th, Fish competed against Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship but lost the contest.
“They received me like I had farted in church,” Fish said of the reaction (per Wrestling Inc). “It was like, okay, well why did I leave Albany? Probably because of that. I’m a very hateable person. It’s okay. I’m good with it. Those are my cheers. I like being ridiculed. I’m a glutton for punishment.”