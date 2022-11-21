Bobby Fish spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count in an exclusive interview for WrestleNews.co about a wide range of topics. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Adam Cole’s serious concussion injury:

“You know, our business is a rough business, but it’s the only contact sport really with no off season. You know, even like MMA and stuff. You know, guys will train for a fight camp, have the fight, and then they’re off for a bit, and like, sometimes people I think lose their minds when it comes to a guy stepping away for a little bit. Sometimes it’s injury related and sometimes it’s not as injury related as people think. I just think the appetite that the wrestling audience has to know everything, it just gets bizarre sometimes. I mean, sometimes like, you know, people need to be human beings because at the end, none of us are performers 24/7. So, yeah, when people need to go away, give them their space. Give them some time. You know, they’ll be back.”

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega over CM Punk regarding the AEW All Out incident:

“Those are guys that I worked with for years in Japan. We’ve always been good friends. I’ve heard from all of the parties mentioned between all of this, some as recently as a couple of days ago, and, you know, those are guys that I do I stay in contact with. I wish them well. I want nothing but success for those guys and I would think it’s the same sentiment coming back to me. They are my friends and like, yeah, I mean, you know, that’s what friends do. You’re not gonna let people mess with your friends.”

