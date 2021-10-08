AEW star Bobby Fish recently spoke on the All Real Wrestling podcast about the Undisputed Era splitting up in NXT, as well as how he felt about Adam Cole going to AEW. Highlights from the interview are below.

On the Undisputed Era splitting up:

“There was some confusion on my end as to how long I was going to be out. So initially, the surgery, the recovery was said to be about six weeks, which seemed, you know, not very long, which didn’t make a whole lot of sense to me. After the surgeon had described what they had to actually do, turns out there was a bit of a miscommunication, and the risk recovery was actually 13 weeks minimum. So yeah, things changed a little bit. There was a concern for like, ‘well, what are we going to do?’ We were involved in a pretty solid storyline at the time, going forward with Pat McAfee. So I think, not knowing where things were gonna go, exactly, but knowing that it was going to be something with that would keep us — I think we were all pretty confident that that would keep us together. However, things change, and that had some speed bumps and hiccups and so things did end up changing. I don’t know exactly, but I think that that led eventually to them coming to the conclusion [of] coming back to the idea of splitting us up again, and ultimately, that’s, that’s where it went.

Says the split had nothing to do with his injury:

“Yeah, I don’t think it had anything to do with the injury and again, the injury was kind of a freak injury. Literally, a piece of the cage, cutting deep enough to sever a tendon is just one-in-a-million. You get sent into the cage, and you either take it with your face, or you put an arm up to take it with an arm. That’s how it happened, you know? It wasn’t a triple corkscrew flip going through a table. It wasn’t an egregious risk, it was something very normal. Just kind of the way the cookie crumbles, I suppose.”

On Adam Cole in AEW:

“It’s no secret, the four of us are legitimately close. So whether we work for the same company or not, we all still communicate with each other. So yeah, there’s been conversations between Kyle, Roddy, myself, and Adam, and you know, those conversations never end. I mean, they’re my friends. So yeah, I just want to see success come to each of us and everybody’s gonna be happy and I know from what I’ve seen of Adam on AEW, so far he looks happy, and that the conversations we’ve had have confirmed those suspicions that he is happy. That makes me happy for him, for my friend.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)