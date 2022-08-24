AEW star Bobby Fish from reDRagon recently joined the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on the company doing a Crockett Cup-style tournament, and how great his chemistry is with Kyle O’Reilly. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On AEW’s tag division and how he wants to do a Crockett Cup-style tournament:

“Even the idea of Ring of Honor and The Briscoes and FTR and there were so many tag teams that I was chomping at the bit for us to be able to mix it up with, so much so that I thought like, man, we could do a Crockett Cup pay-per-view or something like that and I think people would be over the moon for it just because tag team wrestling is such a different thing. We’ve got, you know, this generation’s version of The Midnight Express, of The Four Horsemen or The Brain Busters, whatever you wanna call it, of The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, of The Fantastics, of The Freebirds, of The Road Warriors. You’ve got all of this. In a slightly twisted way, I thought, man, this is just money waiting to be made and yeah, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed that-that hasn’t happened.”

On his in-ring chemistry with Kyle O’Reilly:

“We did it in New Japan and Ring of Honor for a couple years running [reDRagon vs. Young Bucks] and I think it was the similarities between us and The Bucks but what really made it pop was the difference. We’re so opposite of one another that there almost shouldn’t be chemistry, but the chemistry, it’s gross how good the chemistry is with us. So, yeah, if the trigger doesn’t get pulled on that, you’ve left money on the table because we could go a full year if not longer feuding with The Bucks and I guarantee you — we did it in Ring of Honor and New Japan and nobody got sick of it. It’d be the same thing now. We’re that much better and they’re that much better than we were then. We were still figuring some of that sh*t out at that time and now, it’s like riding a bike. Even when we turned on them, the bit that we did in-ring, it feels like, oh man, I know how to do this. I could sleep my way through this.”

