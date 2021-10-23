AEW President Tony Khan has announced an additional matchup for this evening’s edition of Dynamite from Orlando, Florida. Khan writes, “We’ve seen since he signed with @AEW that @thebobbyfish has what it takes to be one of the top wrestlers in the world. I’ve also been very impressed with @alternative_ag since his #AEW debut, so I’ve booked these 2 great talents in a one-on-one match TONIGHT LIVE on #AEWDynamite!”

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Cody Rhodes versus Malakai Black

-Bobby Fish versus Anthony Greene

-Dustin Rhodes versus Bryan Danielson first round of eliminator title tournament

-Lance Archer versus Eddie Kingston first round of eliminator title tournament

-Ruby Soho versus Penelope Ford first round of TBS women’s title tournament

-Jungle Boy versus Brandon Cutler