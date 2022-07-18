Seven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode. The matches were taped last Wednesday at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA, and spoilers can be found here.

Veteran pro wrestler John Walters will make his AEW debut tonight, going up against Tony Nese. Walters has been wrestling since 2001, and is a former ROH Pure Champion. He’s also done WWE enhancement work over the years.

Tonight’s Elevation episode will also feature the return of Bobby Fish, who has been out with an ankle injury. Fish last wrestled on the June 17 Rampage episode, where he came up short against Darby Allin.

The sons of WWE Hall of Famer & Producer D-Von Dudley will also return to the AEW ring tonight, going up against 10 and Evil Uno of The Dark Order. Before tonight’s match, they have worked 9 other bouts that have aired on AEW programming since November 2020, but have lost every time. They also worked the AEW Dark tapings this past Saturday, going up against The Varsity Blondes.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Elevation:

* Julia Hart vs. Amber Nova

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose vs. Skye Blue and Brittany

* Tony Nese vs. John Walters

* The Butcher, The Blade and Angelico vs. Bryce Cannon, Brandon Bullock and Jameson Ryan

* Bobby Fish vs. Blake Li

* Ethan Page vs. Leon Ruffin

* The Dark Order’s 10 and Evil Uno vs. Terrence and Terrell Hughes

