Bobby Fulton Announces His Retirement From Pro-Wrestling

Wrestling legend Bobby Fulton issued a statement on his Facebook page announcing that he’s retiring from the sport of pro-wrestling. The former Fantastics member had been working independent events over the last couple years, including through his throat cancer diagnosis. He thanks fans for their support throughout his career.

Today is the anniversary of my friend Bruiser Brody’s death. The other day my son’s pastor announced he was gonna retire. The other day, I looked at a photo of my son and I last year at Tecumseh when I was healthy. Today, I announce I am retired from professional wrestling. I’m no longer going to do independent events. There’s been a lot of contributing factors, but I no longer have the same love for this business I started with in 1977. Thank you to all for the support over the years, who knows I may drop in to see some old friends one day. I appreciate you all for the support over the years. Thank you!

