In response to a fan’s inquiry about how he was feeling after being admitted to the hospital in North Carolina, Bobby Fulton gave an update on his health via social media:

I’m feeling better, I’ll be out of the hospital Tuesday hopefully — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) August 22, 2022

The legendary pro wrestler was rushed to the hospital with sepsis and double pneumonia on Saturday.

Fulton has worked for a number of promotions, including Smoky Mountain Wrestling, Stampede Wrestling, Jim Crockett Promotions, WCW, Mid-South, and All Japan Pro Wrestling. Fulton and Tommy Rogers were members of The Fantastics, where they were part of memorable feuds with The Midnight Express and The Sheepherders.