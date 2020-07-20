Bobby Fulton Still In Rough Condition Following Successful Surgery

Wrestling legend Bobby Fulton of the Fantastics tag team underwent surgery earlier this morning for the throat cancer that his son revealed has recently returned. The latest Twitter update reveals that the surgery was a success, but that he’s still in pretty rough condition.

The tweet reads, “Dad’s surgery that was scheduled for 8am EST has been postponed to 1pm EST. This surgery is very serious as it is to take care of an artery that he is internally bleeding from. One wrong move in this surgery could cause a stroke. Prayers, please.”

Later in an update his son writes, “Update on dad: They took him back earlier than expected and he is out of surgery. He’s in rough condition still. He’s gotten to talk to his friend @TheJimCornette. Jimmy kept getting dad to laugh. Continued thoughts and prayers for dad, please.”

Fulton had announced just last week that he was retiring from the pro-wrestling industry after being cancer free. Our prayers are with Fulton, his friends, and family.