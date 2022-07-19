The late Bobby Heenan’s wife, Cynthia, has passed away. The news was broken by longtime color-commentator Mike Tenay, who was close friends and worked side-by-side with “The Brain” during their time together in WCW.

“Sorry to report the passing of Cindy Heenan, an incredible wife, mother and grandmother. Her devotion and support for Bobby was unparalleled. Survived by daughter Jess, son in law John and grandkids Austin and Hannah. Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”

Cynthia, who also went by Cindy, stayed by Bobby’s side until his death in 2017. “The Brain” passed from organ failure due to complications from throat cancer, which he was diagnosed with back in 2002.

From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish our condolences to the friends and family of the departed. Rest in peace Cindy.