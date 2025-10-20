We have some sad news to report tonight, as Bobby Horne (Sir Mo of Men on a Mission) has passed away.

Steve Stasiak of “Book Pro Wrestlers” posted the following statement on Facebook:

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Bobby Horne, known to wrestling fans around the world as Sir Mo of Men on a Mission, has passed away.

Bobby was born on April 13, 1967, and made his mark in the wrestling world with his infectious energy, booming personality, and unmistakable charisma. Alongside Mabel (Nelson Frazier Jr.) and their manager Oscar, Men on a Mission became one of the most colorful and beloved tag teams of the mid-1990s. Their blend of positivity, showmanship, and unity brought a fresh burst of life to WWF programming — a team that fans couldn’t help but smile and cheer for every time their music hit.

As the years went on, Bobby continued to contribute to wrestling both in and out of the ring — training others, helping at events, and always giving back to the business he loved. When the Men on a Mission story evolved and Mabel became King Mabel, Bobby stood loyally by his side as Sir Mo, forever part of that unforgettable era of wrestling history.

Beyond the bright outfits and booming entrances, those who knew Bobby personally describe him as a kind, humble, and deeply devoted man — someone who loved his peers, appreciated his fans, and never took a moment of it for granted.

We at Book Pro Wrestlers send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who were touched by his life and work. Wrestling has lost another member of its brotherhood, but the memories he created will live on through the fans who grew up cheering for him.

Rest in peace, Sir Mo. Your mission is complete — and you will always be remembered.”

We send our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Bobby “Sir Mo” Horne.