Bobby Lashley appeared as a guest on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling, AEW and WWE.

During the discussion, The Hurt Syndicate member spoke about WWE releasing The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, the possibility of them coming to AEW, and why WWE put him in the infamous Lana storyline.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On WWE losing New Day being a ‘fumble’ and the possibility of them coming to AEW: “Oh man. It’s one of those things where it’s like, that was a fumble. That was a fumble. You retire those guys. You take those guys to the end and give them whatever they want, because they’ve given the business everything. I don’t think there’s a person in the business that says, ‘Aye man, I don’t like those guys,’ or, ‘Those guys treated me wrong,’ or, ‘Those guys weren’t good to me.’ There’s no one, and we saw that one time before when somebody else got released. When somebody else got released, they had to bring him back because they were like, oh! This is a bad move. Well, this is a horrible move also. But it can be a great move for someone else. So at the end of the day, we might see some different mix-ups and the tag team division might (become) really, really, really strong and interesting in AEW and if so, a tremendous amount of fans will go over there because they’ll start kind of saying, what’s going on? Isn’t this business built on respect? And if you have respect for the business, you have respect for the people in the business, and these guys should have a lot of respect in the business. So what’s going on?”

On how he was put in the Lana storyline in WWE to showcase his personality: “I did the deal where I was married, where me and Lana, that everybody was talking about. We went through the wedding and everything like that… Actually, I was told they wanna put me in there because they wanted me to just relax. Because a lot of the people backstage knew me as Bobby, and the crowd looks at me as this opposing figure that’s ready to beat people up and tear people apart. Well, Vince (McMahon) at the time, he was saying, ‘I want people to see more of you. I want you to feel uncomfortable so that you can just feel comfortable being uncomfortable, and you have to do those storylines on TV so that you can be able to do that.’ Let somebody in to you, which you wanna keep protected because you don’t wanna be criticized, but sometimes you just gotta open up the floodgates and let everybody in on you, and right now, that’s what I’ve been doing. I’ve just been letting people in on me. You can see me. I don’t mind being me. I can still beat people up. But I’m the nicest guy you’ll ever meet.”