New WWE Champion Bobby Lashley took to Twitter to mock Brock Lesnar after the Royal Rumble on Saturday night.

As noted, the Royal Rumble saw Lashley defeat Lesnar for the WWE Title after WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns interfered and hit Lesnar with the belt, after receiving an assist from Paul Heyman, who has sided with Reigns once again.

Lashley tweeted after The Rumble and wrote, “Brock who? #RoyalRumble”

Lashley and MVP also mocked Brock in a post-Rumble interview with Sarah Schreiber, which you can see below. They said The All Mighty Era will resume on Monday’s RAW, and Lashley bragged on how he took everything Lesnar had.

Lesnar went on to win the 30-Man Royal Rumble main event after losing the title to Lashley last night.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Lashley’s tweet and the video below:

