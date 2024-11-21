1-0.

That is the official AEW win-loss record of Bobby Lashley following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During the November 20 edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS from the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania, “The All Mighty” made his official AEW in-ring debut in a handicap match.

The Hurt Syndicate leader defeated Cheeseburger and Joe Keys in one-on-two action at the end of the first hour of the two-hour episode, which served as the “go-home show” for this Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

After the match, for the second time in the show, former AEW Champion Swerve Strickland attacked Lashley with a big steel chain. Swerve came out from under the ring as his theme hit and Lashley waited for him to come out of the entrance tunnel.

Watch video highlights of Bobby Lashley vs. Cheeseburger & Joe Keys from the 11/20 episode of AEW Dynamite in Reading, PA. below.

