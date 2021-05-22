WWE champion Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Joe.Co.Uk and decided to call out the current reigning UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, who is known for being the hardest recorded puncher in the history of the promotion. Hear what the Almighty One, who has competed in MMA, had to say about Ngannou below.

On competing in MMA:

I won some titles, but I was never completely 100% dedicated because I always wanted to come back to professional wrestling.

Wants a chance to face Ngannou:

He has a title; I have a title – we could do it in the ring or the cage… I don’t mind it. If this is calling him out, this is calling him out.

