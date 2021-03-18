WWE champion Bobby Lashley was the latest guest on the Kinda Fun Sports’ podcast to discuss a variety of subjects, including how the Almighty One finds the pro-wrestling business to be cutthroat at times. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he wouldn’t be surprised if some online trolls are wrestlers on secondary accounts trying to take his spot:

One, I know a lot of ‘em are bots of guys that are in the locker room with me trying to hate on me so that they can get my spot. I’m 100 percent sure it is. I’m 100 percent sure it is. I’m not saying it is and when I say that, you got several different organizations and thousands of wrestlers so I’m not saying any particular one, but I’m saying it is a cutthroat business so, any little edge you can get on somebody else. But you know what I think? A lot of the times the office knows that. Some of these guys think they’re getting away with it and they’re b*tching and complaining. The office knows it. Some of the things that you try to do and try to get away with, it’s really not worth it.

Says that wrestlers just need to put in the work and they’ll succeed:

It’s just put in the time, put in the work, try to figure out what your character is then you have fun with it. Just have fun and I think that’s the biggest thing is just let yourself loose and have fun, not caring about things.

On how he thinks WWE wanted him to make their babyfaces seem more likable:

I said, ‘You know what? They need me so that they can like their guys more,’ because if I’m out there, I don’t care if you don’t like me personally, you don’t like me anything. You know I’m a big, dangerous Black dude that’s in there that no matter who comes out of that curtain, there’s a huge obstacle and you don’t want me to do anything [bad] to that person, because if I do, you’re gonna be like, ‘This is bullsh*t. We want Finn [Balor] to kick his ass.’ He can’t! But if he does, you’re happy and if he doesn’t, you’re mad. So ultimately, I’m exactly what you guys want. I’m the heel.

