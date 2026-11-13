Bobby Lashley has added another championship to his collection.

The AEW star captured the 4th Rope Heavyweight Championship during the promotion’s Heelmatic event on Thursday, November 12, in New York.

The title change came after Joe Alonzo was initially awarded the vacant championship by 4th Rope Wrestling commissioner MVP, who has held the position since October 2024.

Alonzo had argued that he was cheated out of a previous opportunity to compete for the title, leading MVP to award him the championship.

His reign wouldn’t last long.

Immediately after presenting Alonzo with the title, MVP announced that the new champion would have to defend it on the spot.

That’s when Lashley made his surprise appearance.

The former WWE Champion stepped up as Alonzo’s challenger and made quick work of the newly crowned titleholder.

Lashley connected with a belly-to-belly suplex before delivering his signature spear and scoring the pinfall victory to become the new 4th Rope Heavyweight Champion.

The victory gives Lashley his second active singles championship outside of AEW, as he also currently holds the ACW World Championship.

During his current AEW run, Lashley previously held the AEW World Tag Team Championships alongside fellow Hurt Syndicate member Shelton Benjamin. The duo enjoyed a 214-day reign with the titles.