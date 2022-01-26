Bobby Lashley took to Twitter this week and reacted to his rating in the WWE 2K22 video game.

WWE Games announced that Lashley has an official rating of 91 in the game. Lashley himself revealed the rating, as seen in the video below.

Lashley then tweeted a reaction to the rating and wrote, “Not what I wanted my rating to be, but it’ll do…for now! @WWEgames [fist emoji]”

Lashley had joked that he told 2K he wanted a rating of 1000.

WWE Games also tweeted a video of Drew McIntyre revealing his rating in the game – also a 91.

Another rating reveal video was posted today, with Bianca Belair announcing that she has an official rating of 86 in the game.

The WWE 2K website has revealed ratings for the WWE Hall of Fame nWo members, which goes along with the nWo 4-Life Edition of the game. Hulk Hogan has a rating of 92, Kevin Nash has a rating of 90, Scott Hall has a rating of 90, and Syxx (Sean Waltman, X-Pac) has a rating of 88.

WWE Games will be announcing more Superstar ratings over the next week or so.

The WWE 2K22 video game will be released on Friday, March 11. Players with Early Access will be able to play the game on Tuesday, March 8. The game will be available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows.

You can click here for the latest details on the WWE 2K22 video game. Below are clips of Lashley, McIntyre and Belair announcing their ratings:

Not what I wanted my rating to be, but it’ll do…for now! @WWEgames 👊🏾 https://t.co/F4VHeYKHVj — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) January 24, 2022

Talk Less! Clay More! 🗡️ @DMcIntyreWWE is here to reveal his official rating. Pre-order today and wield the power of the Scottish Warrior in #WWE2K22! pic.twitter.com/PgUxWBeYFU — #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) January 25, 2022

