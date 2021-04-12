WWE champion Bobby Lashley was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, most notably how the Almighty One felt after his group, The Hurt Business, was slit-up in in the final weeks building towards WrestleMania 37. Hear the champ’s full thoughts below.

Says it hurt his heart but at the end of the day business is business:

It hurt my heart, to tell you the truth. It was something very special. In the wrestling business, it’s very seldom that really special things come together and you see so many people get behind it. Ultimately, business is business.

Says the group is making adjustments and is not over just yet:

Originally, the Hurt Business was started by MVP and myself. We brought people on that deserved a chance. They took it and ran with it, but the Hurt Business is not over. We’re just making some adjustments. In the next few weeks, we’ll see how those adjustments pan out.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)