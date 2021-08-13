Bobby Lashley made an appearance on After The Bell to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Lashley was asked if The Hurt Business ended too quickly. The WWE Champion, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander made up the group.

“The Hurt Business was something special. I think across the board, everybody loved what we were doing. The good thing that I liked about it was that we were shown in a different light. There were four black guys, so there’s a lot of different ways that we could have gone. ‘These guys are thugs, these guys are this, these guys are that.’ We’re none of that. All of us created wealth for ourselves over the years. We’ve been in this business for a long time, and we’re professionals. There’s no reason why we shouldn’t have been looked at that way. That’s what we were all about. We were all about some of the kids growing up, some of the minority kids looking up, they could look at us and say, ‘Look at those guys. We were wearing suits to the building. People would see that.

It wasn’t just, ‘Hey, let’s throw it on to get on TV. This was across the board. We kept a level that was really high. If you look at it now, you see a lot of people, I don’t want to say copying the level, but mimicking it because we brought it up a little bit. If you go to a basketball game and watch some of the players walk in, you’re going to see those guys with some nice suits on. They are going to be dressed to the nines, and you say, ‘Damn, those guys are superstars.’ That’s the same thing in professional wrestling. We get paid really well for doing what we do, and we have to show it. We’re Superstars. We’re professionals. We’re not just a bunch of thugs out there kicking and punching each other in the ring. We’re professionals.”