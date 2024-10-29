What is the status of “The All Mighty” in AEW?

Bobby Lashley recently appeared as a guest on The Lame Guys podcast and shed some light on the subject.

During his appearance on the popular program, the former WWE Champion was asked about MVP and Shelton Benjamin working in AEW as a version of The Hurt Business faction he led in WWE, and whether or not he may end up joining them at some point in the future.

“You think they have enough money for me? [Laughs] MVP is great,” Lashley said. “The one thing I know with Tony Khan, and this is one thing I’ve seen that’s really cool. The fans need to understand this because sometimes the fans come out and say, ‘They’re just getting old WWE guys.’ With any show, you need your guys that are established to help establish some guys that aren’t. MVP coming over brings a lot of notoriety and a fanbase and a level starting that they can use. Some of the guys there are fantastic wrestlers, they just need to be in the ring with certain (talent). If you put a fantastic wrestler in the ring with another fantastic wrestler and just try to sell the match, it’s hard because people are like, ‘Oh, well, they just did some cool stuff.’ Once you start mixing in different people like Daniel Bryan [Bryan Danielson], Edge [Adam Copeland], Christian, Samoa Joe, those guys get a good rub off of them.”

Lashley continued, “What Tony Khan is doing, I’m still friends with MVP and I talk with him about going over there, I said, ‘How is it over there?’ The one thing people say when they are over there is ‘Tony Khan is a really good dude.’ He is genuinely saying to people over there, ‘You deserve to still carry on.’ Edge was being pushed down and he was like, ‘I took time off, I was able to get cleared. I wanted to come here. I still have something left in the tank. I want to have fun and go do it. I don’t want it to be stressful, I want to be able to do it.’ Tony Khan came in and said, ‘You deserve to, you’re a legend in this business. You can help us out, we can help you out and supplement your income for the next few years.’ That’s what they did. That’s what MVP is doing also. He got pulled off TV early, had been off TV, and got back on. I saw the promo he cut, it was an awesome promo. He told a good story. He can carry on, make some money for them, and escalate some of their guys.”

