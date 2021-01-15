WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley is still open to facing Brock Lesnar.

The Lashley vs. Lesnar match is something fans have wanted to see for several years now. Lashley has made it clear several times in media interviews that he also wants the match to happen.

A fan tweeted earlier today about Lashley vs. Lesnar possibly happening, and Lashley responded. The CEO of The Hurt Business noted that once he takes care of “Brock wannabe” Riddle, then he’ll be ready for Lesnar at any time, any place.

“Once I’m done taking out this Brock wannabe, as I’ve said for YEARS, I’ll take Lesnar whenever, wherever,” Lashley wrote.

Lashley easily retained his title over Riddle on Monday’s RAW, but it looks like the Riddle vs. Hurt Business feud will continue as Riddle called MVP back to the ring and defeated him by DQ due to interference from Lashley.

Riddle vs. Lashley in a title match had been rumored for the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31, but there’s no word on if that will happen. Lashley has also been announced for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

Lesnar has been away from WWE since dropping the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36, but he’s expected to be back in time for WrestleMania 37 Season.

Once I’m done taking out this Brock wannabe, as I’ve said for YEARS, I’ll take Lesnar whenever, wherever. https://t.co/lfEp2niOvT — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) January 15, 2021

