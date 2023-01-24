Bobby Lashley is feeling confident that he can win the 2023 Royal Rumble matchup.

The All Mighty One discussed this topic during a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, where he told the publication that if he does earn the main event spot at Mania by winning the Rumble, he plans on challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship as it is a title he has yet to win during his WWE tenure.

I think the Universal, I think that’s the one I’ll go for, because I had the WWE championship for quite a while, but I haven’t had a Universal, so I think that’s the one I’ll probably look to take from him after I win the Rumble.

Lashley will look to recapture the United States championship from Austin Theory on this evening’s Raw XXX special. If Lashley managed to pull it off he will become a four-time U.S. Champion.

Stay tuned.