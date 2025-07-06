Edge (Adam Copeland) and Christian Cage are rumored to reunite in AEW in the near future.

But they aren’t the only former WWE duo that could be getting back together in AEW.

During an interview with WFAA Dallas to promote AEW ALL IN: Texas, one-half of the reigning AEW World Tag-Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate, Bobby Lashley, spoke about the possibility of a reunion with Lio Rush.

“I love Lio,” Lashley said of the fellow former WWE Superstar turned AEW performer. “I think Lio has a tremendous amount of talent across the board, he’s always doing something, he just needs a platform to be able to do it.”

Regarding the possibility of reuniting with his former WWE mouthpiece and sidekick in AEW, “The All Mighty” noted that they “are definitely gonna cross paths.”

“Am I gonna do something with Lio? I don’t know,” Lashley said. “I really don’t know. I’m sure down the road if I spent some time with AEW, we are definitely gonna cross paths. He has a tag team partner, so I’m surprised that we have not crossed paths in that capacity, but I think we’re definitely gonna do something while I’m here in AEW, for sure.”

The Hurt Syndicate’s Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin are scheduled to defend their AEW World Tag-Team Championships against JetSpeed duo ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight and The Patriarchy team of Christian Cage & Nick Wayne next Saturday, July 12, 2025, at AEW ALL IN: Texas at Global Life Field in Arlington, TX.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/12 for live AEW ALL IN: Texas results coverage.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)