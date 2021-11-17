WWE superstar and former world champion Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Josh Martinez of Z100 about the company’s upcoming Survivor Series pay per view, with the Almighty One giving his thoughts on talent representing the Raw or SmackDown brand to the their fullest, even if they haven’t been on that brand very long. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says a wrestler doesn’t have to be on the brand long to be loyal to it:

I think everybody — since they made the changes, they’re going to be battling for where they’re at right now. I mean, Seth was on Raw before he was on SmackDown, and he’s back on Raw. So there’s no loyalty to where you used to be. The loyalty is to where you are right now. Because after the Survivor Series this Sunday, it’s right back to being [on] our show.

On each brand needs bragging rights moving forward:

So we need those bragging rights and wherever you’re at right now, that’s where you’re going to be fighting for. That’s where you’re going to be talking trash after it’s all over.

