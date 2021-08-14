WWE champion Bobby Lashley was the latest guest to appear on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, with the full episode dropping tomorrow on the WWE Network on Peacock. WWE released a short clip from the interview of the Almighty One naming some of his dream opponents, which included The Undertaker, Eddie Guerrero, The Rock, and of course…Brock Lesnar. Highlights are below.

On several legends he wishes he could have worked with:

“Of course you cannot take out The Undertaker. Never had an opportunity to work The Undertaker and I think he’s incredible. Everybody knows Undertaker is the icon match. The Rock. Just pure entertainment, I think that would be an awesome opportunity. Eddie Guerrero. When I first started, Eddie Guerrero was mentoring some of us coming up. Just amazing. I just loved to watch him work.”

On his comparisons to Brock Lesnar:

“Brock. Everybody, since the day that I stepped into wrestling, people have been comparing us and wanting us to wrestle. So I think that’s something for the fans. Stone Cold Steve Austin. Since he said he had one more match left in him. Let’s do it.”

