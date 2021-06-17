Bobby Lashley has been making the media rounds to promote Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event where he will defend the title against Drew McIntyre.
While speaking with Fightful, Lashley talked about his relationship with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.
“I was heavily [into MMA] but there were times when Vince would reach out to me and send a text here and there. We’ve always had that common bond and mentality of working out. He would come down to Denver and be like, ‘I’ll be in Denver, we have to get a workout in.’ We never really did, but it was a running joke and a possibility that we’ve talked about a few times. It wasn’t one of those things where we talked consistently, just a few text messages over the ten or eleven years I was gone,” Lashley said.