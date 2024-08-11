Bobby Lashley is going to try out the sweet science late in his career.

After a run as an amateur wrestler and a mixed martial arts fighter, “The All Mighty” will follow-up his latest run in WWE by returning to the ring for a boxing match in “Sin City.”

Lashley dropped the bombshell during an appearance on “The Laboratory” podcast with ‘Plaz.’

“I love to be able to push myself to do things that are ridiculous,” Lashley said. “I set goals for myself every day. What can I do? How far can I push myself? How much can I do?”

Lashley continued, “I want to run a marathon. I’m going to try to do that pretty soon. I’ll do jiu-jitsu, I’m going to try and win a world championship in jiu-jitsu. I’m going to do a boxing match. We’ve already talked about this boxing match. I might have an opportunity to do it. I’m boxing somebody in Vegas. There is an opponent.”