“The All Mighty” wants to keep busy for the last years of his careers.

In the pro wrestling world and elsewhere.

During a recent appearance on the Lame Guys podcast, AEW star and Hurt Syndicate member Bobby Lashley explained why Tony Khan offering him opportunities to do things outside of the pro wrestling business, such as MMA and boxing.

“Part of it is because Tony did tell me that I had opportunities to do other things,” Lashley said. “If I do want to tackle that fight and do another fight, whether it’s boxing, bareknuckle, MMA, he’ll give me the opportunity to. Then, all my other projects that I’ve been working on. That was part of it, the opportunity to do other things.”

Lashley continued, “Then, I looked at it, and I was like, man, we talked about Hurt Business and what we could have done with it, the Hurt Syndicate now. I was like, ‘If I’m going to go out, there are certain ways I want to go out.’ I didn’t get an opportunity to go out the way that I wanted to putting guys over having a feud with those guys. Another avenue I could be happy with is to be able to work with P and Shelton again, being able to run with that and have fun with it. Ultimately, we are a group that is good for the company. We have the ability to be able to build talent. If you go into a feud with us or you’re on the mic against P, you have Shelton, me, whoever else we bring on. You have a lot of obstacles. You don’t have to take out all of us because it’s a lot to take out but you can go in there and battle and box with us, it will raise your value and put you at a different level. Ultimately, the numbers might get you, but if you are that guy, you can possibly beat us all. I want to have some fun for the last few years and help some guys and elevate some guys.”

