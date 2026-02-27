Bobby Lashley says he’s fully healthy, and ready to chase championship gold in AEW.

While appearing at the recent For the Love of Wrestling convention in the United Kingdom (see video below), Lashley addressed his status and made it clear that he’s good to go following his time on the sidelines.

More importantly, he’s eager to reunite with The Hurt Syndicate and make a serious run at titles alongside MVP and Shelton Benjamin.

His primary focus?

The AEW World Trios Championships currently held by Hangman Page, Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

“All I want to do is win titles, so that’s where I’m really focused on. When we get back, between Shelton and MVP, we want to do things collectively. We want to do things as a group,” Lashley said. “So I think we’re going to go after the Trios guys. Let’s see what we can do with those guys. Because I think that that’s what we need, man. The crowd loves us over there. We have an opportunity to bring back what we have before. And it’s real, man.”

He continued by praising his Hurt Syndicate partners and emphasizing the chemistry they share both on and off camera.

“Shelton’s an amazing person, an amazing wrestler. MVP’s amazing at everything that he does. And same here. So it’s like, we just have a great group. And we’re all friends, so we all pull for each other. So anytime one of us is down, the other one pulls us up. And I think right now, they’re pulling me up. They’re yanking me back in. They said, ‘It’s ready. We’re ready to go back out there and win some titles.’”

One thing Lashley wanted to make crystal clear?

He’s not injured anymore.

“So I am healed. Everybody thought I was hurt, I’m not hurt. You can’t hurt the All Mighty.”

Lashley has been out of action since AEW Full Gear in November 2025 due to an undisclosed injury.

Now, it appears his return is on the horizon.

While a singles pursuit of the AEW World Championship could also be on the table, especially considering MJF’s history with The Hurt Syndicate, Lashley made it known that his mindset is currently centered on the Trios division.

“MJF has the title, so I think everybody has some unfinished business with him,” Lashley told For the Love of Wrestling. “But, you know what, I have no hard feelings to anyone.”

For now, Lashley’s focus is simple.

Win titles.

As a unit.

One that hurts people.