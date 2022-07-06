WWE superstar Bobby Lashley spoke with Ariel Helwani at BT Sport immediately after Saturday’s Money In The Bank pay-per-view, an event that saw the Almighty One defeat Austin Theory to become the new United States champion.

During the interview Lashley gave his thoughts on winning the title, as well as his admiration in Theory, who he believes will one day be a major player for the company. Highlights can be found below.

Gives his thoughts on winning the U.S. title and how he was feeling after:

“Man, I’m just a glutton for punishment, you know how it is. I give everything that I got into everything that I do. And like I said before, I keep doing this, man. I’m out here grinding with these kids, kids half my age. I’m out there fighting, I’m out there busting my ass every day. And this is just part of it. I always say, you know, this isn’t volleyball. We go out there and fight, and this is just a casualty of war.”

Has high praise for Austin Theory:

“Man, By the time he’s my age, he’s going to be on a stack of money as high as this building. He’s gonna be a super, super duper star. 23 years old, that kid has everything in his future. I can see him being a multiple-time world champion. He’s gonna be going after Cena’s record, he’s gonna be after Ric Flair’s record. He’s going to be setting some records that you would never, never imagine. The kid is extremely talented.”

