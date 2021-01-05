Last night’s RAW Legends Night episode saw Riddle pick up a non-title win over WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. The win came after Riddle made Lashley think he had tapped out, also making sure that the referee did not see the submission. Riddle then rolled up Lashley, who thought he had won.

Lashley took to Twitter this afternoon and issued a warning to Riddle.

“Your receipt is coming ‘bro’ @SuperKingofBros,” Lashley wrote.

At one point Riddle vs. Lashley for the title was planned for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31, but there’s no word on if that is still planned. Lashley has declared his spot for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

You can see Lashley’s full tweet below:

