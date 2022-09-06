WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley has issued a warning to Dexter Lumis.

As noted, Lumis returned to RAW last night and ended up costing The Miz the Steel Cage main event with Lashley, with the title on the line. RAW went off the air with Lumis putting Miz to sleep with The Silence in the middle of the ring.

In an update, WWE released post-RAW footage that shows Lumis in the cage with The Miz while fans chant Lashley’s name as Lashley made his exit to the stage. Lumis then pulled Miz out of the ring and carried him away on his shoulder, straight to the back while some fans started to sing “Goodbye!” to Miz.

WWE also released a post-show interview with Lashley, who was asked by Sarah Schreiber about his dedication to the United States Title. He ended up issuing a warning to Lumis, setting up a potential feud between the two.

“Well, my dedication to this title goes a little further than most people stepping in the cage with me,” Lashley responded. “As you can see, they’re coming at all different tactics to try to bring me down, which I think is ridiculous. When is it gonna come to the time where guys just come out here and fight? That’s what I do, I come out there, there’s nobody around me, there’s no weapons or anything, there’s just me, ready to fight, OK? First of all. Second of all, I don’t know what’s going on with this Dexter Lumis guy. Him and Miz have something going on but if anybody steps in the ring with me, I’m taking them out. This time I thought it was a little hokey, a little fun and I kind of laughed about it because he was going after Miz, but it kind of pissed me off after I walked off. That was my title match, in the main event, and this guy comes out there to do God knows what. I don’t know what he’s doing but if he steps inside the ring with me again, he’s going to get dealt with, just like Miz did. I’m not in a good mood right now, that was a good victory, but I’m not in a good mood.”

Lumis has not made any kind of storyline response to Lashley as of this writing, but Lashley’s warning opens the door for a potential title match between the two.

As noted at this link, it was reported earlier today that Lumis has been added to the internal RAW roster. He is still listed on the Alumni roster on the official WWE website, but should be added to the RAW website roster soon.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below are the related clips:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.