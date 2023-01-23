Bobby Lashley is ready for the rubber match with Brock Lesnar.

The All Mighty One discussed his rivalry with The Beast during a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, where he hinted that a potential third match would most likely need an insane stipulation to fit the matches they had prior. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he only met Brock a couple of years ago as their career paths never crossed:

You know the interesting thing about Brock and I. I just met Brock maybe a couple years ago. Everybody was talking about us having this matchup for probably the beginning of my career back in 2005, but we never crossed paths. When he went to MMA, I was still in professional wrestling. I went to MMA, he went to professional wrestling and we just kind off kept messing with each other and not since probably maybe a few years ago did we first meet.

How Brock likes to keep to himself:

There hasn’t been too much interaction between the two of us. We’ve had a few matches, a few interactions that have happened on screen, but outside of that Brock’s kind of a guy that kind of keeps it to himself. So there hasn’t really been anything back with Brock. I don’t think anybody really had anything backstage with Brock. But I look forward to the matchup with him. I like the kind of contests where it can make me push myself. I like to fight. Brock likes to fight.

Teases a third showdown between the two: