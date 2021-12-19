WWE superstar and former world champion Bobby Lashley took to Twitter earlier today to hype up tomorrow’s Monday Night Raw, where the Almighty One and MVP will be addressing the WWE Universe following Lashley’s successful gauntlet on last week’s show. He writes, “Made history last week by winning THREE matches in one night. Now, you hear what I’ve got to say. Tell ‘em, @The305MVP!!”

Shotzi Blackheart was also active on Twitter today, where the former women’s NXT tag champion discussed how difficult 2021 was for her. She writes, “2021 has been the hardest year of my life for so many reasons. Losing my dad really messed with me. On top of fighting through multiple injuries. But I have learned alot about myself and my body. Im going into 2022 healing, with more strength, knowledge and love than ever.”