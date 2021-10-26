Bobby Lashley did not appear on this week’s WWE RAW season premiere episode, but he did take to Twitter before the show to issue a warning to the updated red brand roster.

“When I return to #WWERaw There will be no one more focused… No one more vicious… No one who can TOUCH the All-Mighty!!! This is STILL. MY. SHOW!!!,” Lashley wrote.

The message from The All Mighty was covered by the announcers on RAW.

We noted before how Lashley was scheduled to appear at a pre-RAW Cricket Wireless store in Houston this afternoon, but it was announced that he was unable to make it. The Street Profits replaced Lashley at the Meet & Greet. There is still no word on why he missed the signing.

Lashley wrestled this past Sunday at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, losing the No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere match to WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

There is also no word on when Lashley will be brought back to RAW, but we will keep you updated. You can see his full tweet below:

